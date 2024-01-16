IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: After two back to back wins, Men in Blue will be looking to perform clean sweep against struggling Afghanistan side as they meet in the third and last T20I. The IND vs AFG 3rd T20I takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has a start time of 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AFG on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I match. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Team India could think about making some changes to their winning combination. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson could get a game after warming the bench in first two games. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to feature in the playing XI as well. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the second T20I we have picked eight players from the Indian team and three from Afghanistan to complete our IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Shivam Dube With His All-Round Performance Making Sure He Is in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Jitesh Sharma (IND).

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Rinku Singh (IND).

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivam Dube (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG).

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shivam Dube (c) and Virat Kohli (vc).

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jitesh Sharma (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivam Dube (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

