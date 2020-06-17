Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Hockey Coach Ramesh Parameswaran Applies for Dronacharya Award

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 02:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Hockey Coach Ramesh Parameswaran Applies for Dronacharya Award

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Former assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, Ramesh Parameswaran has applied for the prestigious Dronacharya Award, the country's highest recognition for excellence in sports coaching.

While Hockey India has nominated BJ Kariappa and Romesh Pathania for the Dronacharya Award, Parameswaran decided to apply for the coveted award through Hockey Karnataka.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley.

"It has been a long, exciting and satisfying journey for me from a junior player to National coach. I have had my share of ups and downs, triumphs and defeats, but overall, a most rewarding experience which I treasure," the 70-year-old said.

"I invested a lot of time, money and energy besides sacrifices, but at the end of the day, it has been worth it all," added the experienced coach, who has been mentoring young talent at the Karnataka Hockey Academy since 2015.

Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar Says He'll Bounce and Knock My Head Off: Danielle Wyatt Sheds Light on Relationship With Sachin Tendulkar and His Son.

Parmeswaran's association with hockey began when he represented erstwhile Mysore in the Junior National championship in 1969. He earned India colours in 1978 when he was part of the National team that took part and won a silver medal in the Asian Games at Bangkok.

After joining the Reserve Bank of India, Bangalore, Parmeswaran took to coaching in 1985 when he trained the Karnataka team for the senior National championship.

A decade later, he was appointed assistant coach of the Indian team, a role he performed until 2008 when he took charge of the Indian Oil squad. His stint with IOCL was hugely successful as the team won many National-level tournaments.

His decision to apply for the Dronacharya award has received commendation from former players such as Vasudevan Baskaran, captain of the 1980 Olympic gold medal winning team, former National coach MK Kaushik, Dilip Tirkey and Ashish Ballal among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement