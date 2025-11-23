Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a landmark move to encourage greater fan engagement and celebrate the sport's growing popularity, Hockey India today announced that entry to all matches of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will be free.

The tournament, set to take place from November 28 to December 10 across Chennai and Madurai, will feature 24 teams, making it the largest edition of the Junior World Cup in history, according to Hockey India.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Fans can secure their free virtual tickets through www.ticketgenie.in or the Hockey India mobile app. Upon registration, spectators will receive a digital ticket, ensuring a smooth and paperless entry process without the need for physical redemption.

Speaking about the initiative, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be a part of it. By offering free tickets, our aim is to open the gates for students, young athletes, families, and hockey lovers across Tamil Nadu and beyond. The atmosphere created by passionate fans has always been our biggest strength, and we are committed to making international hockey accessible to everyone."

Also Read | SA 462/9 in 143.1 Overs | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 2: Jasprit Burmah Clean Up Simon Harmer.

Echoing his views, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Tamil Nadu is hosting the Junior World Cup for the first time, and we want to ensure the stadiums are packed with energy. Free entry removes all barriers for spectators and reinforces our vision of promoting hockey at the grassroots. We encourage fans to come in large numbers, support the young talent from around the world, and experience world-class hockey."

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will see 24 teams grouped into four Pools. Hosts India are placed in Pool A, alongside Chile, Oman, and Switzerland. India will open their campaign against Chile on November 28 in Chennai, followed by matches against Oman (November 29) and Switzerland (December 2).

Free tickets can be claimed now on Ticketgenie's web portal https://ticketgenie.in/event/Fih-Hockey-Mens-Junior-World-Cup-2025 and app, ensuring fans can enjoy the thrill of world-class hockey without any cost, making the sport more accessible than ever before. The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 matches will be available on JioHotstar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)