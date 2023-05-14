New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 is winding up to a close with Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana winning their respective games to set up an exciting final at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The first match on Saturday saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Uttar Pradesh Hockey by 2-1 in penalty shootouts after regulation time ended with both teams scoring two goals each. The goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Roshni Aind (2') and Jamuna Kumari (28') while Vandana Patel (25', 47') scored a brace for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to force penalty shootouts. Hockey Jharkhand's goalkeeper Gangi Barla saved four of the five penalties while Jamuna Kumari and Sweety Dungdung converted their chances to seal the victory for Hockey Jharkhand, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha in the second Semi-Final by 3-1 in penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 1-1. Hockey Haryana drew first blood through a goal from Team Captain Pooja (15') but Hockey Association of Odisha answered back with Jyoti Xaxa (42') converting a late penalty corner. Team Captain Pooja, Shashi Khasa, and Bhavya scored their penalties while their goalkeeper Ishika stood tall to ensure Hockey Haryana advanced to the final. (ANI)

