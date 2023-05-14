Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday, May 14. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR are currently in the 5th position in the IPL 2023 table with 12 points from 13 matches. They shrugged off their three-match losing streak and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in great form of late and he will be looking to continue his momentum. RR's bowling meanwhile will be hugely dependent on their veteran spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen Fined 10 Per Cent of Match Fee, Amit Mishra Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During SRH vs LSG Clash.

Opponent Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the 7th place in the IPL 2023 table and they desperately need a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. RCB suffered a big loss against Mumbai Indians in their previous match where their bowling was completely taken part by MI batters. RCB bowlers will have to produce a much-improved performance against a strong RR batting lineup. Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the main hope for RCB in their batting department. Today, in this article, let's take a look at how the weather in Jaipur will behave and the pitch in Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play out during the RR vs RCB IPL 2023 clash.

Jaipur Weather

Expected Weather at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur During the Time of RR vs RCB Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

In a good piece of news for the fans, there is no chance of rain in Jaipur during the course of the RR vs RCB match. The temperature however will remain very hot. According to a report from Accuweather, the temperature will be around 37-42 degree Celsius. The humidity meanwhile will be in the range of 11-17 percent. Are Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of IPL 2023 Playoff Race After Defeat to Lucknow Super Giants?

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The surface in Sawai Mansingh Stadium generally stays in the favour of the spinners due to its slowness. Fast bowlers with their slowers also come in handy at this venue. However, on occasions we have seen, Sawai Mansingh Stadium offering brilliant tracks for batting too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).