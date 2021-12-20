Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab set up the summit clash of the senior men National Championship against each after winning their respective semi-finals here on Monday.

In the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey edged past Hockey Karnataka 2-1 in a closely fought encounter.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Named Fans' Footballer of Year 2021 for Second Year in a Row, See Full List of Winning Players From All Premier League Clubs.

Mohammad Amir Khan (4') and Vishal Singh (8') got on the scoresheet for UP, while captain Mohd. Raheel (22') scored the only goal for Karnataka, who put up a spirited fight.

In the second semi-final, Punjab blanked Maharashtra 3-0.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Test, ODI Series To Be Played Behind Closed Doors.

Captain Rupinder Pal Singh (28', 46') starred with a brace and Surdarshan Singh (38') chipped in with a goal for the winning team.

The third/fourth place match will be played between Karnataka and Maharashtra on December 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)