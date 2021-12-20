Mohamed Salah has reportedly won Fans' Footballer of the Year award for the year 2021. The Egyptian beat West Ham's Declan Rice to claim the award for the second year in a row after what has been a phenomenal year for the Liverpool striker, who found the back of the net 29 times in 40 Premier League matches. For Salah, it was a landslide victory with the forward winning 61% of 140,000 votes in an online poll to get his hands on the award. Needless to mention, he also won Liverpool Fans' Footballer of the Year. Jurgen Klopp Lashes Out at Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool’s 2–2 Draw Against Tottenham Hotspur, Says, 'Have No Problems With Any Referees, Only You'

Following Salah was Rice. Bruno Fernandes, Phil Foden and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy were the other players in the top five. Fernandes won Manchester United Fans' Footballer of the Year while English youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who has a breakthrough season for Arsenal, won the award for the North London side. Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly finished 14th in the list with the likes of Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante and Michail Antonio before him.

Take a look at the list of players who won Fans' Footballer of the Year on from their respective Premier League sides.

Check out the list of winners from all Premier League clubs:

Club Player Arsenal Emile Smith-Rowe Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez Brentford Ivan Toney Brighton and Hove Albion Yves Bissouma Burnley Maxwel Cornet Chelsea Edouard Mendy Crystal Palace Curtis Gallagher Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewis Leeds United Raphinha Leicester City Youri Tielemans Liverpool Mohamed Salah Manchester City Bernando Silva Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin Norwich City Teemu Pukki Southampton James Ward-Prowse Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-Min Watford Ismalia Sarr West Ham Declan Rice Wolves Max Wilman

In the ongoing Premier League season, Salah has the highest number of goals (15) and assists (9) and his form has been one of the reasons for Liverpool's success

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).