New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen after winning Canada Open in Calgary beating reigning All England champion China's Li Shi Feng (World number 10) in straight games with the score of 21-18, 22-20 in the final of men's singles.

"Heartiest congratulations to lakshya_sen on clinching the #CanadaOpen title with a memorably stellar performance. The top scheme athlete has proven the true grit and talent of Indian athletes once again. May you always attain new heights making India proud," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is Lakshya's second BWF World Tour 500 title as he previously won the India Open in January 2022.

Lakshya currently ranked 19 in the world defeated world number 4 Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Round of 32, WR-11 Japan's Kento Nishimoto in semis and world number 10 China's Li Shi Feng in the summit clash to clinch the title.

In the Round of 32 in the Canada Open, Lakshya Sen's opening match was against Thailand's badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Sen defeated him 21-18 and 21-15.

In Round 16, Lakshya Sen faced Brazil's Ygor Coelho de Oliveira. Sen triumphed over him by winning 21-15 and 21-11.

In the quarter-final match, he faced German badminton player Julien Carraggi. This was the only match of Lakshya Sen which went into the third set in the Canada Open. Sen won the first set by 21-8 but in the second set, the German gave a tough fight and won the stage by 21-17. Eventually, Sen flexed his muscles in the third set by winning 21-10.

In the semi-final, the 21-year-old trounced Japan's Kenta Nishimoto by 21-17 and 21-14.

In the final Lakshya faced China's Li Shi Feng and outclassed him by winning in straight sets 21-18 and 22-20.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to book a finale ticket after losing 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women's singles semifinal. (ANI)

