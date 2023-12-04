Buriram (Thailand), Dec 4 (PTI) India's Kavin Quintal of Honda Racing finished a creditable 10th in the final round of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International Circuit here.

Riding Asia Production 250cc class bike on Sunday, Quintal pushed his limits on the track to cross the chequered line in the 10th position with timing of 18:56.590s in the 2023 ARRC.

Also Read | Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24: Dejan Kulusevski’s Late Equaliser Earns Spurs a Point in Six-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights).

But Quintal's teammate Mohsin Paramban failed to finish Race 2.

With the end of Round 2, Honda Racing India has earned additional six points, taking their total tally to 33 points in this season of the event.

Also Read | Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Other Players Who Boosted Their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Prospects in India vs Australia T20I Series.

"Despite the challenges, I am proud of the effort and dedication I had put into the finale race. In the final race, I gave it my all and secured the 10th position," Quintal said.

"This experience only motivates me further to push my limits and aim for even better results in future races."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)