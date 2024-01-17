Hua Hin (Thailand), Jan 17 (PTI) Honey Baisoya returned a second consecutive card of 69 to be tied eighth at the end of the second round Final Stage of the Asian Tour's Qualifying School.

The Delhi player is among the 16 Indians, who are trying to earn an Asian Tour card for 2024.

Aman Raj, who was off to a superb start on the back nine with a string of seven birdies also dropped four shots between the fifth and seventh and finished with 68 and was Tied-31st at 2-under for two rounds.

Among other Indians, Sunhit Bishnoi (73-69) was at T-34, Khalin Joshi (73-70), Gaurav Singh (71-72) and Yashas Chandra (73-70) were T-45.

Kartik Sharma (72-72) and Rahil Gangjee (73-71) were T-63, Saptak Talwar (72-74) at T-99, Arjun Prasad (69-78) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (69-78) at T-120.

Manu Gandas (72-76) was T-138. Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Sethie, Akshay Sharma and Divyanshu Bajaj were further behind and missed the cut.

Korean Jeunghun Wang continued his calm and calculated return to the top of the game by taking the second-round lead.

He shot a four-under-par 68 at Springfield Royal Country Club to lead on 10-under-par, by one from Japan's Taichi Nabetani – who shot an eight-under-par 63 at Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

