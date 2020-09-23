New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said he is honoured to be a part of the Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue.

PM Modi will be interacting online with renowned fitness influencers at the Fit India Dialogue on September 24 at 12 noon. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

The influencers, who will share their thoughts on fitness and health, include Kohli, Fitness icon and winner of the Ironman Triathalon Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist and Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, who is has been vocal about using local ingredients in diets and following simple fitness regimes and is the author of several best-selling books on diet and nutrition, Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, an alumnus of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal's Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is an educationist, among others.

Kohli, considered one of the biggest youth icons of the country, took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm about the event. "I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more," he wrote.

Soman said he is keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. "I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age," he said.

There will be plenty of anecdotes and tips shared by the participants on their own fitness journey during the Fit India Dialogue online event. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness.

With the motto of fitness for all, the fitness funda of the inspirational Paralympian, Devendra Jhajharia, garners even greater importance. Speaking about his participation, Jhajharia said, "I'll be representing the Paralympic Committee of India at the Fit India Dialogue along with PM Narendra Modi ji."

The Fit India Movement envisioned by PM Modi and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

The Fit India Dialogue aims to draw ideas of health and fitness from citizens in taking the Fit India Movement forward. (ANI)

