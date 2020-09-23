Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Kings XI Punjab in the Match 6 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 23. KL Rahul and Co must be looking for redemption after losing their first game in a super over against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s RCB will be high on confidence after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match by ten runs. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KXIP vs RCB game. KXIP vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6.

Prominent players like KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran weren’t able to leave a mark in the opening game, which was the main reason behind KXIP’s defeat. Nevertheless, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami shone for Punjab, and the duo will be aiming to put another significant performance. On the other hand, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were the chief architects of RCB’s previous-game triumph. However, skipper Virat Kohli is yet to leave a mark in the gala T20 tournament. KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KXIP vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmarkers prefer Royal Challengers Bangalore over Kings XI Punjab owing to the former team’s performance in the previous game. As per Bet365, RCB have a booking of 1.72 while KXIP have been given a higher price of 2.10. Devdutt Padikkal Joins Players Like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers & Others After his Half-Century on Debut.

KXIP vs RCB Prediction: Who will win?

The toss will definitely play a huge factor in this game as dew is might come into play in the latter half of the game. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have the upper hand in this match as De Villiers and Padikkal shone with the bat in the previous match while Yuzvendra Chahal got great purchase from the Dubai pitch. Nevertheless, Punjab can’t be taken lightly with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami in the ranks.

Speaking of head-to-head records, RCB and KXIP have locked horns in 24 matches so far in which both the sides have come on top 12 times. Hence, both the teams will be determined to claim the overall record in the forthcoming match.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).