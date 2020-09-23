Australian Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of IPL 2020 after suffering an ankle injury in Sun Risers Hyderabad’s opening games against Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indian Jason Holder is set to replace the all-rounder for the rest of the season in SRH squad. The 28-year-old has played for the franchise from 2014 to 2015 and the Hyderabad faithful have welcomed the West Indies skipper. Jason Holder In, Mitchell Marsh Out of IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Call West Indies Captain As Replacement for Australian All-Rounder.

Mitchell Marsh twisted his right ankle in the game against RCB on his bowling follow-through during his very first over in the match. The Australian limped off the field and didn’t bowl any further. Mitchell Marsh also didn’t bat in his destined middle-order position in the run chase, instead came out in the number 10 spot but was out on his very first delivery. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner for Indian Premier League Season 13.

After Mitchell Marsh hopped off the cricketing field with the help of the support staff, SRH skipper David Warner in a post-game interview said that the injury ‘doesn’t look great’, fears which have been confirmed after the scans and the Australian has been replaced by Jason Holder for the remainder of the tournament.

🚨 Official Statement 🚨 Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans expressed their disappointment about Mitchell Marsh being sidelined for the entire season but also welcomed Jason Holder, whom they termed as an ‘apt’ replacement for the Australian all-rounder.

holder really good pick... https://t.co/U2HEtGWCdl — Mass Vinks (@Vinks45) September 23, 2020

Jason holder 🔥 🔥 🔥 .. Excellent replacement 🔥... https://t.co/PLyK39oIoG — 🌊 Balaveeru NTR ™ 🌊 (@ImBalaveeru9999) September 23, 2020

Get well soon Mitch Marsh 🏏💪🏽🙏🏽 happy for Jason Holder 👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽🏏 https://t.co/usW0RWsqMl — Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) September 23, 2020

Perfect replacement 🔥 Blessing in disguise? Maybe. https://t.co/MeAIH3lyvl — Harshith Varma (@harshithvarma) September 23, 2020

Jason Holder captained the West Indies Test team which recently toured England, the first cricket series which took place following the coronavirus enforced lockdown. The West Indian has played for three different IPL teams in Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jason Holder had a base price of 75 lakh during the 2020 player auction in December last year but went unsold. The West Indian will compete for the fourth overseas player spot in the SRH line-up.

