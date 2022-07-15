HyderabaD, Jul 15 (PTI) Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC has signed defender Alex Saji on a long-term contract, the club announced on Friday.

"Hyderabad FC is a team that gives a lot of opportunities to the young players in the country and I am very much excited to be a part of this club. It is a great platform for a player like me," Saji said after putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him with the club till the 2024-25 season.

"I am looking forward to playing under coach Manolo and learning more to improve my game. It will be an exciting season, my first in the ISL, and I can't wait to get started," he added.

Born and brought up in Wayanad, Kerala, Saji started his career with the Red Star Football Academy. He has since represented Gokulam Kerala in the I-League, garnering valuable experience.

Saji also lifted the I-League title twice with the Malabarians in back-to-back seasons.

A central defender, who can be effective at right-back as well, the 22-year-old has 26 I-League appearances to his name and also started in all three games for Gokulam Kerala in the AFC Cup group stages recently.

After an impressive couple of seasons in the Indian domestic circuit, Saji was also called up for the U-23 national team for the previous AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Saji is now ready for his first season in the ISL, and will be a part of the first team that will train under Manolo Marquez for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

