Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Cameron Green believes he didn't do much to earn a big cheque from Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, and that it won't change how he approaches cricket or life.

The 23-year-old all-rounder was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 17.5 crore for the 2023 season in Friday's IPL auction at the end of a bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC).

Green then capped a stunning week by taking his maiden Test five-wicket haul on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne on Monday.

Speaking after his best Test bowling performance, Despite Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani's belief that Green would offer "lifetime value" to the franchise, Green said that he didn't feel like he had accomplished enough in T20 cricket to merit the high price tag in the IPL.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that. I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much," ESPNcricinfo quoted Green as saying.

After the auction's final bid was placed, Green admitted on Friday that he was shaking. But he had to rapidly shift his focus to the Monday-starting Test match. He thinks the event and his teammates were able to help him regain perspective.

"Definitely the players can bring you back down pretty quickly. It's a good group that we've got at the moment. Everyone gets around you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think everyone was focused on Boxing Day. It's a fixture that you point out at the start of the year, and you look forward to so now that takes your focus 100 per cent," Green said. Coming to the first day of the second Test match against South Africa, a five-wicket haul from all-rounder Cameron Green put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, with the scoreboard reading 45/1 for the hosts at the end of day's play.

At the end of the first day of play, David Warner (32*) and Marnus Labuschagne (5*) were unbeaten for the Aussies. (ANI)

