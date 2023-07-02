London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Australian spinner Nathan Lyon surprised everyone when he stepped out to bat at no. 10 with his injured right calf on the fourth day of the second test series on Saturday.

After the stumps of day 4, Lyon said that he would do anything for the team even if he has to take risks with his injury.

"I've been having conversations since it happened with our medical team, I knew the risks. But I'll do anything for this team," he said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Lyon had arrived on the third day of the match with crutches, wearing a white compression sock on his right calf as he hurt his right calf while fielding on the second day of play.

The Right arm offbreak had added a 15-run partnership with Mitchell Starc for the last wicket. Lyon thinks that 15 runs can turn out big in a series like Ashes and he has no regrets about what he has done for the team.

"You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. I love this team. I love playing cricket for Australia. And if I can help out my teammates here and there, I'll do that.

"It was my call. I spoke to Ron (coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty. Patty was probably a little bit hesitant but I'll do anything for this team, and I'd do it again tomorrow," Lyon added.

Lyon also talked about the conversation he had with England's pacer Jimmy Anderson in the middle

"He asked me if I was stupid, I said yes," Lyon said.

"Then I just said to him, 'I may have to do a you and go to 40 (years old).' He said, 'If you keep loving the game, and keep trying to get better there's no reason why you can't. That was a nice little moment with Jimmy," Lyon added.

The Australian spinner became emotional while talking about his injury.

"It's been a lot more down than up. I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting. That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do.

I look to get better each and every day, and this is a little bump in the road. I can learn from it and get better. But right now, I am pretty shattered to be honest," he said.

England were 114/5 chasing a 371 target after the stumps of the fourth day. Australia managed to put 279 in their second innings. (ANI)

