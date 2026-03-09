New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): India made history by defending their T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand by a whopping 96 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The tournament saw some incredible performances, and the ICC Team of the Tournament has been announced, featuring the best players who lit up the stage.

The selection panel, comprising cricket legends like Ian Bishop, Eion Morgan, and Natalie Germanos, along with ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and journalist Rex Clementine, handpicked the top performers, as per the ICC website.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)7 matches, 383 runs, 76.60 average, 160.25 strike rate

Though Pakistan were patchy in the tournament, Sahibzada Farhan was consistently brilliant. His tally of 383 runs in seven matches was the highest a batter has scored in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, despite Pakistan exiting at the Super Eight stage.

The 29-year-old opener also became the first batter to score two hundreds in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. The highlight was a century he scored against Sri Lanka in the final Super Eight clash, setting up a five-run win.

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper, India)5 matches, 321 runs, 80.25 average, 199.37 strike rate

Sanju Samson was key to India's emphatic finish at the World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament. Though unable to break into the star-studded Indian line-up at the beginning, Samson turned it around at the business end of the tournament.

The right-hand batter kicked off his scoring spree with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the final Super Eight clash, and a virtual knockout. He then piled on 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 in the final against New Zealand.

He became the third batter to score half-centuries in both the final and semi-final, and only the second to notch three successive 80-plus scores at the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan (India)9 matches, 317 runs, 35.22 average, 193.29 strike rate

Ishan Kishan made an impact with relentless aggression at the top of the order. His three half-centuries stood out, but the southpaw also made valuable contributions of quickfire 38 against Zimbabwe and 39 against England.

His best performance came against arch-rivals Pakistan. After India lost an early wicket batting first, Kishan led the Indian charge with 77 off 40 balls, which was studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

Having spent the last two years on the sidelines, Kishan's redemption arc was complete as he contributed 54 runs and completed two important catches in the final.

Aiden Markram (captain, South Africa)8 matches, 286 runs, 47.66 average, 165.31 strike rate

Aiden Markram marshalled his troops well as South Africa won their first seven matches of the tournament. Never one to shy away from responsibility, he started at the top of the order, scoring three half-centuries. He was especially effective in Ahmedabad, scoring 86 not out in the key group clash against New Zealand and an unbeaten 82 against West Indies in the Super Eight.

During the match against India, Markram led with the ball too, providing his team with the breakthrough with the wicket of Kishan in the first over.

Though the Proteas could not improve on their 2024 performance and went out in the semi-final, Markram was impressive in the way he handled and backed the talented South African bowling line-up.

Hardik Pandya (India)9 matches, 217 runs, 160.74 strike rate, 9 wickets

For the last few years, Hardik Pandya has been pivotal to this team's continued success, thanks to his ability to turn the match around with the bat or ball. And he continued the run of form at the T20 World Cup as well, amassing 217 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Pandya scored two half-centuries, the second of which was a whirlwind 50 off 23 balls against Zimbabwe as he helped India to 256/4, the highest team total at the T20 World Cup 2026, and only four short of the highest-ever total in the tournament history.

With the ball, his best performance was 2/16 in three overs against Pakistan. Opening the bowling, Pandya packed off the rival team's biggest threat, Farhan, for a duck and then bowled Usman Tariq to wrap up the Pakistan innings.

Will Jacks (England)8 matches, 226 runs, 176.56 strike rate, 9 wickets

It was a breakout tournament for Will Jacks, who emerged as one of the best all-rounders at the T20 World Cup.

Having dropped down the order, Jacks played the role of the finisher to perfection. His best performance was an unbeaten 53 against Italy, but Jacks played a vital cameo against India and scored an unbeaten 32 against New Zealand to take his team to an unlikely win in the final Super Eight match.

The off-spinner also registered a three-wicket haul in the Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka to help his team to a convincing 51-run win. Jacks won four Player of the Match awards, drawing level with Shane Watson for most POTM honours at a T20 World Cup.

Jason Holder (West Indies)7 matches, 10 wickets, 141 runs

A fiery pacer and a powerful lower-order batter, Jason Holder was one of the stars of the tournament. His all-round ability was on display in the Super Eight clash against India as Holder claimed 2/38 and scored a crucial 37 not out in 22 balls, though it came in a losing effort against the co-hosts.

The 6'7"-tall bowler managed to extract bounce on the flattest of tracks and ran riot against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium. Holder claimed 4/27, including three of the top five, against the Asian side to set up a dominant nine-wicket win.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)8 matches, 14 wickets, 12.42 average, 6.21 economy

India's batting is truly intimidating, but it is Jasprit Bumrah who has kept the team a cut above the rest. Even at the T20 World Cup 2026, he finished as the joint highest wicket-taker, along with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy. His best was saved for the last, as the pacer claimed 4/15 against New Zealand in the final to earn the Player of the Match award.

It was not just timely scalps, but Bumrah's ability to disrupt the opponent's batting rhythm that separated him. His laser accuracy and ability to fire yorkers at the death turned his overs into choke points for the opponent.

During the semi-final against England, Bumrah claimed just one wicket, but it was the 18th over, where he conceded only six runs, that turned the tide. In a match that saw an aggregate of 499 runs, Bumrah conceded runs at an economy of 8.25, which was the best from both teams, and probably the reason why England fell seven runs short.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)7 matches, 12 wickets, 15.58 average, 7.19 economy

One of the best pacers at the tournament, Lungi Ngidi, started the tournament with 4/31 against Canada and claimed two more three-wicket hauls. In the match against India, he did not claim any wickets but helped South Africa keep a lid on India's batting firepower by conceding only 15 runs from his four overs.

Ngidi used his experience, variation and slower ball to great effect on largely batting-friendly tracks.

Adil Rashid (England)8 matches, 13 wickets, 19.23 average, 8.15 economy

Adil Rashid is the only specialist spinner in the team of the tournament. He used the conditions well, especially in Sri Lanka, to help England win six of their first seven matches.

While his best on paper was a 3/36 against Scotland, Rashid played a crucial role in the wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the Super Eights. After England were restricted to 146/9 by Sri Lanka, the leg-spinner engineered the home team's collapse with 2/13 in 3.4 overs.

Against India, he was more in damage-control mode and claimed the wickets of Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to finish at 2/41.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)6 matches, 13 wickets, 14.46 average, 7.88 economy

Blessing Muzarabani was key to Zimbabwe's dream run at the tournament. After missing out on the 2024 edition, Zimbabwe produced their best performance at the T20 World Cups as they competed in the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe announced their arrival with a 23-run win over Australia. In that match, Muzarabani claimed 4/17 as Australia were dismissed for 146 while chasing Zimbabwe's 169/2. In the group stage, the pacer claimed nine wickets in three matches as his team finished at the top of Group B.

Shadley Van Schalkwyk (12th man, USA)4 matches, 13 wickets, 7.76 average, 6.80 economy

The USA pacer was easily the best bowler of the group stage. Though the USA failed to replicate their 2024 heroics and enter the Super Eight, Van Schalwyk was in a class of his own.

He began with a four-wicket haul against India and had the co-hosts in a spot of bother at 77/6 before they recovered. Van Schalwyk followed it up with another brilliant performance, claiming an identical 4/25 against Pakistan. (ANI)

