Lausanne [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): The campaign for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics continues to gather pace, particularly for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and beyond. This week, significant progress was made as Jay Shah, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The high-profile meeting signifies the growing collaboration between cricketing authorities and the IOC to bring the sport to the global Olympic stage. Shah's discussion with Bach is seen as a vital step in aligning cricket's aspirations with the vision of the Olympics, which aims to showcase a diverse range of sports to a global audience.

Cricket's bid for Olympic inclusion has been bolstered by its widespread popularity, particularly in South Asia, Australia, and the UK, alongside its growing influence in countries like the United States. With the shorter T20 format offering a spectator-friendly version of the game, the sport seems poised to fit seamlessly into the Olympic framework.

The inclusion of cricket in the LA28 Games would not only expand the Olympic audience but also provide cricket with an unprecedented global platform, potentially unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth.

ICC posted the development on their official Instagram handle on Tuesday,

"Momentum continues to build around cricket's inclusion as an Olympics sport at the LA28 Games and beyond, with Jay Shah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week."

Cricket is set to make its return to the Olympic Games in the 2028 Los Angeles edition. This marks the sport's re-entry into the Olympics after a hiatus of 128 years. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Paris Olympics, where Great Britain won the gold medal by defeating France in the final.

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics was made during the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai in October of last year. The format for the competition will be T20, a fast-paced and popular version of the game that is expected to attract a global audience.

Cricket's reintroduction to the Olympics follows its successful return to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, where it was included for the first time since 2014. The Asian Games featured a multi-nation T20 tournament for both men's and women's teams. India dominated the event, securing gold medals in both categories. In the men's tournament, Afghanistan and Bangladesh took home silver and bronze medals respectively, while in the women's tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh won silver and bronze. (ANI)

