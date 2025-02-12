New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): England have called up Tom Banton to replace young Jacob Bethell in the 15-member Champions Trophy, according to ICC.

Bethell was named in England's provisional squad but ended up sustaining a left hamstring strain during the first ODI defeat against India on February 6 in Nagpur.

Banton isn't like a like-for-like swap for left-handed all-rounder Bethell. Banton is a right-handed star who keeps the wicket. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper has earned a place in the squad after his scintillating performances during the recently concluded ILT20 in Dubai.

With the bat, Banton ripped apart the opposition bowlers and garnered 493 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries and three fifties.

Banton was also called in on Wednesday for England's ongoing third ODI against India in Ahmedabad. He made his ODI debut for the Three Lions back in 2020 and has 134 runs from six appearances.

Before being named in the England playing XI in Ahmedabad, Banton made his last appearance against Ireland in August 2020 at Southampton.

England isn't the only side that tweaked their squad before the Champions Trophy. On Tuesday night, India announced that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana has been named to fill the absence of India's premier speedster.

Another prominent change in India's 15-member squad includes youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal being dropped for mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Jaiswal was initially named in the provisional squad, while Chakaravarthy was left aside.

The young opener made his ODI debut in the three-match series opener against England in Nagpur. After taking a stunning catch in the field, Jaiswal failed to deliver with the bat and flopped with a knock of 15(22).

In the second ODI, Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for Virat Kohli, and Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut. He returned with figures of 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

England's Champions Trophy squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood. (ANI)

