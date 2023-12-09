New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch in Ahmedabad which hosted the ODI World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia on November 19th has been rated 'average' by the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to ESPNcricinfo.

ICC released its list of pitch and outfield ratings for eight ODI World Cup 2023 matches and five Indian venues were rated average overall, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals Want To Improve Squad Depth, Says Head Coach Jonathan Batty.

Apart from hosting the final match of the prestigious tournament, the most anticipated game of the World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan also took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium which also received an 'average' rating on the recommendation of the ICC's pitch consultant Andy Atkinson.

The pitch in Kolkata's Eden Gardens which hosted the second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa was also given an 'average' rating. Meanwhile, Eden Gardens received the most average ratings out of all the World Cup 2023 venues in India - five in all.

Also Read | AUS vs PAK 2023-24: Wasim Akram Reacts to Haris Rauf's Decision To Skip Australia Test Series.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was rated 'good'. Wankhede Stadium hosted the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand, where the 'Men in Blue' clinched a 70-run win.

The apex body of international cricket rates pitches, and separately outfields, for all international games: very good, good, average, below average, poor, unfit.

Recapping the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54). India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)