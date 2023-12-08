Pakistan legend Wasim Akram expressed worry about Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf's decision to opt out of the upcoming Test series against Australia and warned the pacer if he aims to establish himself as modern-day greats, he needs to embrace the demands of the longest format of the game. Rauf pulled out of the squad named to face Australia in the three-match Test series, leading to the inclusion of three uncapped players-- Left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, and all-rounder Amir Jamal-- in the 18-man squad. Abrar Ahmed Suffer Injury Scare Pakistan Ahead of First Test Match Against Australia.

"That’s his decision. He’s a contracted player, so there’s a lot of controversies back home,” Akram told reporters at an event. "There are some white-ball specialist cricketers in this day and age … if he thinks he’s not there as yet, then that’s his call."

Rauf made his Test debut against England in Rawalpindi in 2022. Despite being a consistent presence in Pakistan's white-ball squad, particularly in T20s, he has participated in just one Test match to date. His limited involvement—bowling only 13 overs in the match against England last year—reflects his lack of inclination towards playing the longer format since then. PCB Grants NOCs to Pacers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Leg-Spinner Usama Mir for BBL 2023-24.

"Test is a big boy’s game at the end of the day. You’ve got to bowl eight-over spells. In T20 you bowl four overs and stand at fine leg. Piece of cake. Test cricket is a long race, and if you want to be remembered as a great of the game, that’s where Test cricket comes in," Akram added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).