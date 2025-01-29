Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) The Ice Hockey Association of Himachal Pradesh has requested the state government to expedite plans for creating all-weather ice skating rinks in Shimla and in Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district.

HP recently won bronze medals in Khelo India Winter Games.

Also Read | January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 30.

The Khelo India Winter Games, 2025 took place in Leh from January 23 to 27.

The association has also requested the government to send the players to international-level camps so that the players can get better exposure.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Presence Motivates Us, Says Captain Ayush Badoni Ahead of Star Indian Batter’s Domestic Cricket Comeback in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Addressing media persons in a press conference, Abhay Dogra, president, Ice Hockey said that with the availability of better infrastructure, the team that won bronze medals could perform even better in the upcoming tournaments.

Dogra said that not only the state's men's and women's team have won bronze medals in the Khelo India Winter Games this year, but the teams have also won bronze medals in the previous games as well.

He said teams from Himacha had won bronze medals in previous editions as well.

"Although, the result was the same this time, the performance of the teams was significantly better compared to previous years," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)