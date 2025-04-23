New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country in an event being held at Bihar's Madhubani on Thursday, and also launch several projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion in what is going to be his first public remarks following the ghastly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The event is being held to commemorate the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD), marking 32 years of the 73rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to panchayats as institutions of rural local self-government.

In an official statement, the ministry said the function will be organised at Lohna Uttar Gram panchayat in Jhanjharpur block in Madhubani district of Bihar.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a separate statement that Modi will also flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in Bihar.

The prime minister will address PRIs and gram sabhas across the country and also confer Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 on this occasion.

Another programme of Modi, scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has been cancelled in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were gunned down.

