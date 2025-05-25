New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Out of reckoning for a place in the Indian team for nearly two years, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara still nourishes the dream of being a part of the Test team but said he doesn't have any regrets about the direction his career has taken.

The 37-year-old Pujara last played a Test match for India during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, 2023.

"I won't mind if I get an opportunity (to play for India again), but definitely, yes, at this stage I am someone who likes to be at present," Pujara replied to a PTI query during an online interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of upcoming India's tour of England.

"If I get an opportunity to represent the country, nothing like it, that will be the best thing. But at the same time I am someone who is at peace, who likes to be in the present and carry on doing what I do. The career so far has been fantastic, I don't have any regrets," he added.

Pujara, who has accumulated 7195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, said he is still enjoying the game and will carry on till the desire remains.

"I enjoy my cricket, so as long as I am enjoying my cricket, I will carry on. I do practice, I do work on my fitness," he said.

"Whatever happens next is something which I can't control but I always control the things which I can, which is to enjoy the game as long as I am playing, whether at domestic level, club game or county cricket," he added.

