Rome [Italy], May 16 (ANI): World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her fifth consecutive WTA Tour title on Sunday, defeating No.7 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2 to win the Italian Open 2022.

The 20-year-old Polish star successfully defended her title in Rome and extended her winning streak to 28 consecutive matches.

The victory snapped Jabeur's 11-match winning streak, which began with the Tunisian's title run at the Madrid Open.

Swiatek is just the second player to ever win four or more WTA 1000 titles in a single season after Serena Williams won five in 2013.

Swiatek has won every WTA 1000 she has contested this season, winning Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and now Rome. She currently holds five of the last nine WTA 1000 titles.

Swiatek won the first WTA 1000 title of her career last year in Rome. She is the ninth player to win back-to-back titles in Rome and the third-youngest player to capture two titles in Rome, older only than Chris Evert and Gabriela Sabatini. (ANI)

