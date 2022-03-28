Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Manipur outfit NEROCA FC snatched a lucky 1-0 win against Indian Arrows to move to the top three in the I-League here on Monday.

In another match at Kalyani, former champions Aizawl FC also sealed a 1-0 win over Mumbai's Kenkre FC with a rip-roaring 75th minute strike from their substitute Ramhlunchhunga.

Also Read | Is IPL 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

This was the struggling Aizwal's third win from eight matches as it added momentum to their push for a top seven finish in the first phase of the I-League.

NEROCA, on the other hand, moved to third place, ahead of Sreenidi Deccan FC on goal difference.

Also Read | Preity Zinta’s Little Twins Look Adorable Watching Their First IPL Game.

The Imphal outfit missed the attacking duo of Juan Mera and Sergi Mendigutxia, as Indian Arrows dominated the proceedings.

The AIFF developmental outfit showcased attacking intent throughout the full 90 minutes, troubling NEROCA FC's skilful defense on multiple occasions.

But the unfortunate own goal from Brijesh Giri (73rd) cost Indian Arrows dear and NEROCA FC managed to steal three points.

It all started when Jiteshwor sent in a chipped pass inside the box which was punched away by the Indian Arrows goalkeeper Syed Bukhari.

But he could only find Vicky Meitei who got a header on the ball that took a deflection of Giri's body to gift a profligate NEROCA FC the winner.

Just before the end of regulation time, Parthib Gogoi dribbled past NEROCA midfield to create a sensational chance for Taison Singh inside the box.

But the shot from the Manipuri forward only hit the woodwork and Indian Arrows missed the golden opportunity to salvage a point.

At Kalyani, Aizawl FC dominated possession in the first quarter, while Kenkre FC adopted a more direct approach and looked to use both flanks to launch quick counter attacks at pace.

After a barren first-half, Aizawl finally got their goal when Ramhlunchhunga unleashed a ferocious left footer that thundered into the back of the net far from the reach of goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup.

The win took Aizawl FC's tally to nine points, level with Real Kashmir and Rajasthan United FC.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, remained at the bottom of the table, winless from seven matches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)