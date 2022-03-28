The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), which is the 15th season of the T20 league, is underway. Ten teams are taking part in the IPL 2022, thus making it bigger from last edition. Fans will be keen to follow all the action from IPL 2022. Star Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League and are providing live telecast on its channels apart from live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar, but is IPL 2022 available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

The ten-team event commenced from March 26 onwards. A total of 74 matches will take place in the IPL 2022 incising the playoffs and final. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams in IPL. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the matches will be played in Mumbai (three venues) and Pune (one venue). IPL 2022 Live Streaming Online in Gujarati Commentary: Here's How to Watch Indian Premier League 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is IPL 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often telecast India's home and away matches. It often provides live telecast of ICC events as well, but will not televise IPL 2022. Hence, IPL 2022 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast. IPL 2022 live commentary is will be unavailable on radio as well. So, AIR (All India Radio) won’t provide the live commentary of IPL 2022.

