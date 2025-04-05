Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Leading solar panel manufacturer in Rajasthan INA Solar has entered into a partnership with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an official associate partner for the upcoming T20 seasons (2025-27), a company official said on Saturday.

This collaboration is a significant step towards promoting renewable energy adoption across India and supporting the country's net-zero emission goals, INA Solar Chairman Manish Gupta told reporters here.

"Our association with Lucknow Super Giants aligns with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Cricket enjoys massive reach and influence across the country, making it an ideal platform to raise awareness and encourage the transition to clean energy solutions," Gupta said.

Vikas Jain, Managing Director of the company, also highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership to inspire millions to embrace renewable energy.

