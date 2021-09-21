New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah has said that the increase of match fees for domestic cricketers will ensure they are appropriately rewarded and they focus purely on the sport.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Monday and one of the major points to be discussed was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to COVID-19. Jay Shah announced that cricketers who participated in 2019-20 domestic season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation.

"I am really pleased with the outcome of the 9th Apex Council Meeting of the BCCI. The primary agenda was to compensate our domestic cricketers and we have put out a well-structured remuneration plan for them. As you have seen, we will be allotting 50 per cent match fees for the truncated 2020-21 Ranji season," said Shah.

"The increase of match fee for domestic cricketers is another welcome step and this will move will ensure that professional cricketers can solely focus on playing cricket and are appropriately rewarded. Domestic cricket is our backbone and we will make every effort to keep it strong and healthy so that our bench strength always remains superior.," he added.

In another major decision, it was decided that there will be a hike in match fee of domestic cricketers. Seniors - INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000, Under 19 - INR 20,000.

The board also passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.

"The 2021-22 home season holds a lot of promise, and Team India will play in all major centres of India. Vaccination has ensured that the pandemic curve is beginning to flatten, and I am very optimistic that we will have the fans back for the home season," said Shah.

"Our season will comprise four Tests, which are part of the WTC cycle, three ODIs and 14 T20Is between November to June 2022," he added. (ANI)

