India Women's cricket team's tour of Australia begins with the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The two teams meet in the first game at Harrup Park and will be looking to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND Women vs AUS Women 1st ODI live streaming online and TV telecast details, then you can scroll down for all the relevant information. AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

India will be without Harmanpreet Kaur who has been ruled out of the series opener. Jemimah Rodrigues or Yastika Bhatia are likely to replace Kaur in the playing XI. IND Women vs AUS Women 2021: Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Out of First Two ODIs vs Australia Due to Thumb Injury.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st ODI game of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Harrup Park on September 21, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 live action on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women,

