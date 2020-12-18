Adelaide [Australia], December 18 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test.

While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Paine grinded it out as he hit an unbeaten 73 runs to bring the hosts closer to India's first innings total. Indian bowlers put the visitors in the driving seat on the second day as Australia were all out on 191, handing India a crucial 53-run lead going into the second innings.

"At the end of the day, we got to chase what we got to chase, whether it is a big score or not. Anything can happen tomorrow, we know our fast bowling attack and Nathan Lyon... We will try to keep building pressure and keep the scoreboard under control. And hopefully, keep that score as low as possible," Paine said after the end of day's play, in a virtual press conference.

If Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web with figures of 4/55, Umesh Yadav showed why he is the unsung hero of the Indian bowling attack as he finished with 3/40.

Paine was the highest run-getter from his side, followed by Marnus Labuschagne, who played a knock of 47. The captain also said he is delighted to have contributed in a crunch situation.

"I am happy to contribute and get us up close to the Indian score in a game that is important to us," he said.

India were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting. Mayank Agarwal (5) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day. (ANI)

