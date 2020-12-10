Sydney [Australia], December 10 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith is open to the idea of batting higher up in the order if concussion scare rules Will Pucovski out of the first Test against India which gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

Pucovski, who is seen as a potential Test opening batsman, was hit on the helmet on the final day of the three-day warm-up game between India A and Australia A on Tuesday. The 22-year-old cricketer was then ruled out of the second warm-up game against India.

Smith had said "I have found my hands" ahead of the ODI series against India and is now ready to bat at number three.

"That doesn't bother me, I have batted at number three in the past as well, I am happy to bat at number three or four," said Smith during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"When you bat at number three you are sometimes in the second ball of the game or the first over of the game, that's the reality of batting there so, someone at three could certainly go up the top, whether that's spoken about, I am not sure," he added.

When India had last toured Australia in 2018, the visitors had managed to win their first Test series Down Under. The Kohli-led side had defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match series.

India and Australia will now be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series. The series will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, and Sony six channels. The first Test of the series will be a pink-ball contest, beginning December 17. Australia had won the ODI series, while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

