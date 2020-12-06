Sydney, December 6: After registering a thrilling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series, Virat Kohli on Sunday said that he would be texting AB de Villiers to know what the Proteas thought of India skipper playing a scoop shot.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs from the final three overs as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli also got among the runs as India chased down the total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Also Read | India vs Australia Stat Highlights 2nd T20I 2020: Hardik Pandya Leads Men in Blue to 10th Consecutive T20I Victory.

During the match, Kohli played a scoop over fine-leg off the bowling of Andrew Tye. The Indian skipper had moved across his stumps to make some room and then he scooped the ball for six over square leg. As soon as Kohli played this particular shot, many users on social media pointed out how it reminded him of AB de Villiers, popularly known as "Mr 360".

"The scoop over fine-leg was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it," said Kohli after the conclusion of the second T20I.

Batting first, Australia once again piled on the misery on Indian bowlers and the side posted a total of 194 owing to knocks of 58 and 46 from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. No Indian bowler apart from T Natarajan was able to leave his mark in the match and dropping catches did not help the visitor's cause. India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2020 Match Result: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Guide Visitors to 2-0 Unassailable Lead in T20I Series.

India did manage to remain on track throughout the whole chase as Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli played knocks of 52 and 40 respectively. In the final overs, Hardik (42*) and Shreyas (12*) managed to hit big shots to take Men in Blue over the line by six wickets and two balls to spare. India and Australia will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

