India beat Australia by six wickets to win the second T2OI match and seal the series win with a game to spare. Asked to chase a 195, India romped home in the final over with Hardik Pandya smashing debutant Daniel Sams for two huge sixes to lead India to victory in emphatic fashion. Pandya also notched up highest T20I score with a 22-ball 42 runs, which was studded with two huge hits over the fence and three boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century and captain Virat Kohli’s 40-run knock from 24 deliveries also helped in the visitors chasing down the massive total. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: Hardik Pandya's Cameo Seals Series Win for Visitors.

Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a flying start with the opening pair hitting 56 in just five overs before Andrew Tye gave Australia the first breakthrough. Dhawan and Kohli shared a 39-run stand but Adam Zampa removed Dhawan and Mitchell Swepson dismissed Sanju Samson. Kohli played some lovely shots, including a scoop six off Tye, but eventually succumbed to the pressure and was out to debutant Daniel Sams leaving India to chase down 46 in four overs. Shreyas Iyer played a handy cameo with a five-ball 12 runs while Hardik led India to the win. Meanwhile, take a look at the stat highlights and records from IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match. Hardik Pandya’s Stellar Cameo Praised by Fans as India Beat Australia by Six Wickets in 2nd T20I, Clinch Series 2–0.

# India recorded their 10th consecutive win in T20Is, which is their longest ever winning run in T20I cricket

# India are now unbeaten in seven successive T20I series, six of which they have won

# This was only the second time a total in excess of 194 runs have been chased down in T20I matches at the SCG. India have been the winners on both occasions.

# India’s successful chase of 195 runs is also the second-highest T20I total chased down in Australia. India had chased down 198 at the same venue four years ago

# Matthew Wade made his captaincy debut for Australia in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match

# Daniel Sams made his international debut for Australia in the match

# Matthew Wade scored his second T20I half-century. Both of his fifties in T20Is have come against India

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his 11th half-century in T20Is. This was also his second T20I fifty against Australia

# Hardik Pandya registered his highest individual T20I score (42). His previous best was 33 before today’s match-winning knock

Earlier, Australia posted 194/5 after being asked to bat first. Matthew Wade, who was making his captaincy debut, smashed 58 off just 32 deliveries while Steve Smith scored 46 from 38 balls to set the platform for a late flourish. Moses Henriques and Marcus Stoinis then gave them the great finish to help Australia post a big total on the scoreboard. India have won their last 10 consecutive T20I matches.

