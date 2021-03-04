Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): While Michael Vaughan had criticised the pitch in the pink-ball game, the former England skipper admitted that India outplayed the visitors on the opening day of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web over visitors as England was bundled out for 205 in the first innings. Vaughan praised the hosts and slammed a very "average" batting by England in the first innings on day one of the final Test.

"India today with the ball showed why they are so good in these conditions ... Pitch did very little for 60 overs and they completely out-skilled & out-thought England ... !! High class ... England with the Bat were very very average," Vaughan tweeted.

In reply to England's 205, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showed great application as India ended the opening day of the fourth and final Test in the driver's seat despite losing opener Shubman Gill in the third session.

After a disappointing show with the bat, England got off to a flying start with the ball as James Anderson struck with the third ball of the innings. The pace spearhead trapped Gill (0) in front of the stumps as India lost a wicket with no run on the board.

But Rohit and Pujara ensured that was the end of the visitors' joy on the day as they played out the remaining 11.3 overs without losing any wicket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)