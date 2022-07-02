Birmingham, Jul 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20

Virat Kohli b Potts 11

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146

Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15

Ravindra Jadeja batting 83

Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1

Mohammed Shami batting 0

Extras: (B-4 LB-16 NB-12) 32

Total: (For 7 wickets in 73 overs) 338

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323

Bowling: James Anderson 19-4-52-3, Stuart Broad 15-2-53-0, Matthew Potts 17-1-85-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 10-0-34- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.

