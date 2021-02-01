Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): England bowler Jack Leach ended the Sri Lanka series with 10 dismissals last month and the spinner is now eyeing more wickets in the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Jack, who is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka, is relishing his good form in the longest format. He wants to improve a lot as he is never satisfied with his performance.

"I feel like the way the ball came out wasn't exactly how I would like it. But I have to accept I haven't had much cricket in recent times and taking wickets in the second innings is always a confidence boost," said Jack in a virtual press conference.

"I feel good for the cricket and the overs but feel I have more to offer. I am probably someone who is never happy in a way and there is more improvement from me to come. Sri Lanka was a good start and I feel like I am going in the right direction," he added.

The visiting party has returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is now out of quarantine. The England squad will begin training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test against India.

Jack said he watched former spinners Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann videos of England's tour India (2012) while he was in quarantine. The left-arm spinner feels he can make an impact for England in the Test series as India have quite a lot of right-handed batsman.

"They are two bowlers I love to watch. I watch a lot of spin videos and try to take things for everyone I watch. Monty bowled an amazing pace. On a spinning wicket, that can be very tricky," said Jack.

"I am probably not going to be bowling at the same speeds but it is more about how the ball gets there in terms of trajectory. There have been some very successful bowlers who don't bowl as fast as Monty," he further said.

"I definitely think I can make an impact in the series. I think they've got a lot of right-handers so I see that as a good thing for me. I feel I can make a good impression and do good things to that Indian line-up," he added.

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

