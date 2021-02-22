Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test between India and England, former India opener Gautam Gambhir felt that both the teams will start on equal terms in the pink-ball game as none of them know the pitch condition at the newly-built Motera Stadium.

The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning Wednesday at the Motera Stadium. If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said, "It's a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how will the ball move, seam or bounce. Plus, it's a new venue for both teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms. If we talk about Chennai, then Team India knew the pitch conditions. But in Motera, neither India nor England can judge the condition of the pitch."

Gambhir added that it will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get as both sides are capable of outclassing each other on the field.

"Joe Root would've been happy, if someone would've told him that they will enter the pink-ball Test with a 1-1 score. Team India has the arsenal of fast bowling -- which could be troublesome for England, and vice versa England also has a fast bowling attack. It will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get," he added.

India had achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series. As a result, the Virat Kohli-led side has also reached the second spot in WTC standings. (ANI)

