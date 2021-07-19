By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team's 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the cricketer can join the rest of the team which is currently gearing up for the warm-up game in Durham once the wicket-keeper batsman receives the results of the tests.

"Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 related tests today and once the results are out and he tests negative, he can go ahead and join the squad in Durham," the source said.

Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. He was asymptomatic and was in isolation. He was being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and was on his way to recovery.

"He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," BCCI had said in a statement, released on Thursday.

The BCCI Medical Team had also identified Bharat Arun, bowling coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Dayanand Garani (throwdown specialist cum masseur), who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14.

The four personnel are undergoing 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London. The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and boys have begun their preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The visitors will play a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday. With Pant and Saha out, KL Rahul is best placed to take up the wicket-keeper's role for the warm-up game.

