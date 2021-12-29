Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st innings: 327
South Africa 1st innings: 197
India 2nd innings: 174
South Africa 2nd Innings (Target: 305 runs)
Aiden Markram
b M Shami 1
Dean Elgar batting 9
Keegan Petersen
batting 12
Total (For 1 wicket in 9 overs) 22
Fall of wickets: 1-1
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-8-0, Mohammed Shami 4-1-14-1.
