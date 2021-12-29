Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327

South Africa 1st innings: 197

India 2nd innings: 174

South Africa 2nd Innings (Target: 305 runs)

Aiden Markram

b M Shami 1

Dean Elgar batting 9

Keegan Petersen

batting 12

Total (For 1 wicket in 9 overs) 22

Fall of wickets: 1-1

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-8-0, Mohammed Shami 4-1-14-1.

