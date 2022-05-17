Johannesburg [South Africa], May 17 (ANI): South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs earned his maiden call-up ahead of the T20I series against India.

Indian and South Africa will be locking horns in five-match T20I series across five venues in India from June 9 to 19.

The 21-year-old, right-hand, middle-order batter, who impressed this past season while playing for the Gbets Warriors in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge, scored 293 runs in seven innings, at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12, including 23 sixes. He was also part of South Africa 'A' team to Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time. The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that's ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in," said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang in an official statement.

"Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we're keen to see what he's made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza (Hendricks), Klaasie (Heinrich Klaasen) and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba (Bavuma), Tabraiz (Shamsi) and Keshav (Maharaj)," he added.

Other notable selections include the exciting return of fast bowler, Anrich Nortje who has been recovering from injury since December 2021 and batters, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen.

Nortje has been medically cleared for action and is currently working through his return to play programme while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Wayne Parnell also makes a welcome return to the T20 setup for the first time since the team's tour to England in 2017.

"The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The National Selection Panel and I are really excited to watch our full-strength Proteas take on the world's number one T20 team," said Victor Mpitsang.

South Africa T20 squad against India: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

