Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his team could have done better in the powerplay while batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

"It was a good score in the conditions, we started well, but should have done more in the powerplay. The ball did a bit during the powerplay though. We did plan to have Lahiru (Kumara) bowl after the first 6 overs, perhaps could have had him for one more over," said Shanaka after the second T20I ended.

"The wicket was superb, the ball was coming on nicely and I played to my strengths. We will look to get out of the series with a win," he added.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

