Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) India were 191 for five at lunch on day three of the first Test against England here on Friday.

After starting the day at 125 for four, India ended the session with a lead of eight runs in response to England's 183. K L Rahul was unbeaten on 77 and Ravindra Jadeja on 27 when lunch was taken.

Brief scores: England 183. India 191/5 in 66 overs (K L Rahul batting 77; James Anderson 2/33). PTI

