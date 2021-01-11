Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) India were 206 for three at lunch on day five, needing another 201 runs for victory in the third Test against Australia here on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 41 off 147 balls and Rishabh Pant on 73 off 97 balls.

Brief scores: India 206/3 in 70 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 41 batting, Rishabh Pant 73 batting; Josh Hazlewood 1/20, Pat Cummins 1/42). PTI

