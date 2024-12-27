Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) India were 51 for two at tea on day two after Australia posted 474 in the fourth Test here on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (3) fell cheaply once again before Yashasvi Jaiswal (23 batting) and K L Rahul (24) batted for 13 overs. Rahul was dismissed by Pat Cummins at the stroke of tea.

Australia were all out after lunch with Steve Smith scoring his 34th Test hundred.

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on day two to post a commanding total.

Smith shared a 144-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (49) in the morning session to take Australia beyond the 400-run mark.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) shared seven wickets between them while Akash Deep (2/94) had two scalps.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78.

India 51/2 in 15 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul; Pat Cummins 2/27).

