India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's national cricket team is all set to host Hayley Matthews' West Indies women's national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The IND-W vs WI-W match is being hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Women in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Joint-Highest-Total in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat By Scoring 358/5 During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Talking about the first ODI, veteran India opener Smriti Mandhana slammed 91 runs, which guided the host to a strong 314/9. While defending 315, speedster Renuka Singh Thakur bagged a five-wicket haul, which bundled out the West Indies women's national cricket team for just 103 runs. The Women in Maroon lost the one-sided affair by a massive 211 runs.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side secured a comprehensive 115-run victory against the Hayley Matthews-led West Indies women in the second ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara. Batting first, the India women's national cricket team registered their joint-highest total in ODI cricket. The Women in Blue smashed 358/5 in 50 overs after stylish batter Harleen Deol slammed a brilliant century. While chasing 359, West Indies women captain Hayley Matthews's fighting century went in vain as the visitors were all out for 243 runs after Priya Mishra took three wickets. Earlier, the India women's national cricket team secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024: Harleen Deol's Maiden One-Day International Ton Guides India Women to Series Victory Over West Indies Women.

Squads:

India women's national cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol

West Indies women's national cricket team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Shamilia Connell