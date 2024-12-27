South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: South Africa are slightly in a better position in the first Test against Pakistan. On day one, when play ended, South Africa were 82/3 in response to Pakistan’s 211. On a pitch that has assistance for pacers, Pakistan did well to go past the 200-run mark and then pick three wickets quickly. At stumps, Aiden Markam and Temba Bavuma were batting on 47 and 4 respectively. Continue reading for SA vs PAK free live streaming online and live telecast in India. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Put to bat first, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub and Shan Masood looked set for a good partnership before debutant Corbin Bosch removed the Pakistan captain. Dane Paterson then struck twice in quick time to remove Ayub and Babar Azam before Bosch picked his second wicket to leave Pakistan reeling it 56/4. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammed Rizwan then added an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket to stabilise Pakistan innings. Ghulam scored 54 before being dismissed by Paterson.

Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 211 with Paterson taking 5/51 and debutant Bosch finishing with 4/63 while Marco Jansen chipped in with a wicket. South Africa’s innings began on a shaky note with Khurram Shahzad making early inroads. The pacer removed Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton in quick succession. Towards the close of play, Tristan Stubbs was trapped leg before by Mohammad Abbas who is making a return to the team. Babar Azam Becomes Third Player After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Score 4,000 Plus Runs In Each Format, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st Test takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, December 27. Day 2 of the SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 2?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 2 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 2?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 2. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Toss will be a factor in this tie with the team batting first having the upper hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).