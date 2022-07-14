Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not been included in the squad.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Declared Honorary Citizen of Visoko.

Kohli sustained a mild groin strain before the first ODI against England.

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made his return.

Also Read | Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal Advance to Quarterfinals.

Also, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav return to the squad, but their inclusion is subject to their fitness.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies will host the Men in Blue for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20i series from July 22 to August 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)