Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Shubman Gill's hundred was the lead act in India's 142-run victory over England in the third and final ODI, which also helped the hosts sweep the series 3-0 here on Wednesday.

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214.

Also Read | Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Merseyside Derby EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

For India, pacers Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: India 356 all out in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Virat Kohli 52, Shreyas Iyer 78, Adil Rashid 4/64) beat England: 214 in 34.2 overs (Tom Banton 38; Arshdeep Singh 2/33, Harshit Rana 2/31, Axar Patel 2/22)

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of MI-W in Women’s Premier League Season 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)