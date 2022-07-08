Southampton, Jul 8 (PTI) India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series here.

Opting to bat, India posted 198 for 8 riding on Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 51. Suryakumar Yadav (39), Deepak hooda (33) and Rohit Sharma (24) were the other contributors.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Take 1-0 Lead.

The visitors then returned to dismiss England for 148 in 19.3 overs with Hardik (4/33) taking four wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/32), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) and Harshal Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers. Arshdeep Singh (2/18) also got two wickets on his international debut.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Waiting For Bayern Munich’s Response To New Offer.

For England, Chris Jordon (2/23) and Mooen Ali (2/26 in 2 overs) picked up two wickets each. Reece Topley (1/34), Tymal Mills (1/35) and Matthew Parkinson (1/44) also scalped one each.

Brief scores:

India: 198 for 8 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 51; Chris Jordon 2/23, Moeen Ali 2/26).

England: 148 all out in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)